KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: The West Texas sun will blaze down on us today with highs increasing by a few degrees from yesterday. Our afternoon high will be 93°.

Tonight: Clear skies will follow a mostly sunny day with temperatures cooling quickly as the sun goes down. The evening low will be a bit chilly at 66°.

Tomorrow: Scorching temperatures will move into he South Plains tomorrow as a high pressure system shifts down from the Four Corners. The afternoon high will get close to 97°.

A warming trend will start to pick up through the rest of the week with a high pressure system making itself known across the South Plains. Highs will stay close to ten degrees above average as the heat of the week starts up by tomorrow and Saturday. The Texas Tech football game will be extra hot because kick-off is in during the hottest part of the day at 6 PM.

Temperatures this morning are staying mild in the mid 60’s with mostly sunny skies. We will start to see clouds breaking up through the rest of the day and the West Texas sun bringing in the heat. Highs will reach the lower 90’s and more sizzling highs are on the way.

Tomorrow is the peak of hurricane season. There are three developments in the tropics right now, but the one closest to home is Tropical Storm Olaf. This system is likely to become a hurricane this afternoon and brring hurricane conditions to the southern portion of the Baja California Sur tomorrow and Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our morning and break up through the afternoon. The West Texas sun will bring the heat as highs get into the lower 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Saturday will be our hottest days of the week with the high pressure system moving into the area. This will set us up for a very hot evening on Saturday just in time for the Tech football game against Stephen F. Austin that starts at 6 PM. Guns Up!

