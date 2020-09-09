KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Occasional showers and windy with an afternoon high of 50°. North wind, 15-25 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

Tonight: Occasional showers and windy with an overnight low of 44°. Northeast wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: A few showers and warmer with an afternoon high of 61°. Winds from the NE 5-10 mph.

Many across the South Plains were hoping for some colder weather, but this cold front brought a punch! The temperature dropped up to 17 degrees within an hour of the front’s arrival yesterday, and it has stayed cold since. In fact, temperatures across the South Plains were 25-35 degrees colder this morning than they were at the same time yesterday.

We have some more occasional light showers in the forecast today and tonight, with up to 0.15” of rain expected. We will warm nicely Thursday with afternoon highs in the low-60s.

Friday night football is looking great! A few morning showers are possible, but all of the rain should clear the area by Friday evening’s high school kickoffs. Saturday’s weather also looks great for Texas Tech’s 7pm kickoff. We are forecasting a mostly clear sky, with temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of the big Texas Tech victory!

Hope you have a great Wednesday!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX