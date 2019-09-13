KAMC AM Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Heavy rainfall has fallen across portions of the South Plains early Friday morning! Rainfall totals have ranged to 0 inches, to 1.50 inches! Any rainfall received has definitely been helpful with our drought conditions. We will dry out for the middle part of the day, and may even see a few breaks in the clouds! As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, more storms will develop across the region. All activity will come to an end by midnight, as lows drop into the middle and lower 60s. Rainfall totals should range from 0.50″ to 1.00″, with some locations seeing even higher amounts.

If you’re tired of the rain, I’ve got some good news for you. We will begin to dry out across the area this weekend. We will remain under a partly cloudy sky on both Saturday and Sunday, wit breezy winds out of the south. High temperatures will warm just a bit, topping out in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will remain mild, bottoming out in the middle to lower 60s.

Next week, it looks like we will remain dry , at least until Thursday. We will slowly see more sunshine return to the area, allowing high temperatures to warm back into the middle and upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s. By Tuesday, we will return to a mostly sunny sky across the South Plains.

Once Thursday rolls around, we will begin to see another trough approach from the west. This will result in cooler temperatures, and slight increase in rain chances. Models are still in a lot of disagreement, so this forecast will likely change.

Have a great weekend!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx