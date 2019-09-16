KAMC AM Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 16th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

I have some good news for all of you summer lovers! High temperatures will remain above average once again this week, with highs topping out in the lower 90s! I also have some good news for all of you rain lovers. It looks like we will have another shot at some decent rainfall by midweek.

From Monday through Wednesday of this week, many of us will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region. Western portions of the area will be just a little cooler thanks to the increase in monsoonal moisture. The seasonal reversal of winds over New Mexico will allow them to see an increase in cloud coverage, in addition to more scattered rain chances. Extreme western portions of the area could see an evening shower Monday through Wednesday, but most of us will remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle 60s. Winds will gust close to 20 MPH throughout the daytime hours.

As Thursday approaches, we will see a trough dig into the South Plains from the northwest. This will allow for an increased chance in rain, and potentially cool our temperatures off a few degrees. Although we will cool off a tad, we will still see high temperatures that are above average. Rain chances will become more scattered as early as Thursday morning. These rain chances will hang around through Saturday. High temperatures will fall from the lower 90s on Thursday, into the upper 80s by Saturday. We won’t see much of a temperature change, but models are indicating that some locations could see between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall!

Have a great week!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx