KAMC AM Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: September 28th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast.

For the remainder of the overnight hours, showers and storms will continue to taper off as low temperatures drop into the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

We are in store for a mild and rainy pattern next week. High temperatures will fall from the lower 80s on Sunday, into the lower 70s by next weekend. Overnight lows will remain well above average, dropping into the middle and upper 60s on Sunday, and falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by next weekend. We will see showers and storms every day next week. Some areas will see well over 2 inches of rainfall. A few storms could produce some gusty winds or small hail on Sunday. Winds will be gusty out of the south, gusting upwards of 35 MPH at times. This rainfall could wipe us free of drought, but it will definitely cause a headache for farmers who are trying to harvest right now.

