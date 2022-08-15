Today: Muggy conditions will come into the forecast through the day with temperatures just a few degrees above the seasonal average. The afternoon high will reach 95°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight and last into tomorrow morning. The evening low will be dropping down to 70°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tomorrow with a cool front coming together getting closer to Wednesday. The afternoon high will be cooler than today at 93°.

A tropical wave has moved onto the coast of Texas bringing rain chances across the state today. However, we won’t be seeing rain chances yet but we will be more humid outside with clouds sliding in through the rest of the day. Our rain chance will slide in by Wednesday.

Dewpoints are starting out high for our Monday making it feel muggy outside, but rain won’t make its appearance in the forecast today. Temperatures will quickly rise going into the afternoon as we max out in the mid 90’s. This will be our hottest day all week before a cool front starts to slide in through the middle of the week.

Rain chances take over the forecast as by Wednesday with a cool front coming in and stalling over West Texas. Thunderstorms will be moving across the region through the middle of the week and will last into the weekend. This will drop temperatures down into the mid to upper 80’s for our Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Today we are starting off with sunshine and muggy conditions, and we will quickly warm up through the afternoon. High’s today will be in the mid 90’s with clouds sliding into the forecast. Tomorrow we will start to cool off by a couple of degrees before a cool front takes over by the middle of the week. Scattered showers move in by Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 80’s. We will cool off more by Thursday and rain chances will last through the rest of the week.

