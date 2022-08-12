Today: We are starting off the day with a few clouds but sunshine will take over through the mid-morning. The afternoon high will reach 95°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight with moisture slipping out of West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 69°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will take over for our Saturday as the heat continues to pick up. The afternoon high will be warmer than today at 96°.

Over the last few days the South Plains has gotten rain and much needed rainfall accumulation. Morton had almost an inch of accumulation for our wettest spot across West Texas. The rain chances have expired and a high pressure system is pushing in this morning which will lead to a hot and dry weekend.

We are starting off our Friday fun day with temperatures ranging in the lower 60’s into the lower 70’s. A cool start to the day won’t fool us as we get into the lower to mid 90’s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies our starting off our last day of the work week, but the sunshine will take over through the afternoon as clouds move out.

Highs today will make it into the lower to mid 90’s, which is above average, and clouds will continue to move out through the rest of the morning. A few passing clouds could come together through the afternoon but that won’t stop the heat from sliding in. Dry air is being pushed into the region due to a high pressure system and that will keep us sunny through the end of the week.

Today we are starting off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 90’s which is above average for time of year. Moisture will continue to move out of the South Plains leading to only a few showers in Lea county this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90’s through the rest of the week and the sunshine taking over in time for the weekend!

Shelby Mac

