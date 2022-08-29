Today: Clouds are creeping in this morning and rain chances will pick up through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will be seasonal at 92°.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms take over through our overnight hours and could lead to flash flooding. The evening low will be dropping down to 67°.

Tomorrow: The rain continues to come in as we go into the rest of the work week with temperatures dropping. The afternoon high will be cooler than today at 85°.

Scattered thunderstorms made their way across the South Plains yesterday afternoon and evening. We has a flood advisory for a couple of hours but a beautiful rainbow followed the storms! More chances for rainbows come into the forecast as rain chances pick up tonight and last through the rest of the work week.

Passing clouds will come across the Lone Star State through the rest of the day but rain comes into our forecast by this evening. A cold front is stalling in the High Plains but will move southward tonight leading to thunderstorms and cooler highs by tomorrow. Our biggest threats are the chance for flash flooding and wind gust up to 65 miles per hour.

Our models can’t agree on what time this system will start to come in but it is currently showing anywhere from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. This system will start in our western counties and continue to more eastward. This system is different than last weeks due to the amount of heavy rainfall we will get. Most of West Texas will have anywhere from half in inch to over two inches of accumulation.

Rain chances will make their way across the region starting this evening and lasting through the end of the work week. Temperatures today will be in the lower 90’s, but once this cool front slides in overnight we will have highs in the lower to mid 80’s through the rest of the week. If you have plans for the holiday weekend don’t fret, rain slides out by Friday afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

