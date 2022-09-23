Today: A high pressure system creeps into West Texas today with another scorcher in the forecast. The afternoon high will be near 89° .

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight with the sun going down at 7:46 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 63°.

Tomorrow: Game day is going to be a hot one with sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze. The afternoon high will be near 92°.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the upper 50’s into the mid 60’s. We will quickly warm up as the sun shines down on us and highs will be in the upper 80’s. A high pressure system will keep us hot and dry all week, but the tide changes by the beginning of next week.

The big game is finally here and it’s going to be a hot one! Temperatures will make it into the upper 80’s by kick-off and we will continue to see the temperature rising into the lower 90’s as the game progresses. Make sure to take advantage of the hydration stations they have set up at The Jones with fans and water.

Hurricane Fiona has completed devastated Puerto Rico as the electricity is still out across the entire island. This system is finally depleting, but it still has sustained winds moving 125 miles per hour. We are now turning our eyes to Tropical Depression Nine that is likely to gain strength and make landfall in Florida as a category two storm by the beginning of next week.

Fall has officially started but Summer is keeping its claws in us with temperatures making it into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through our Friday. The sunshine will quickly warm us up after mild mornings in the mid 50’s and ranging into the upper 60’s. The heat will stick around tomorrow with Texas Tech taking on Texas, and it will be our hottest home game so far this season. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen this week! However, a cool front by the beginning of new work week will help us feel more like Fall.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

