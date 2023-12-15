Morning: Overcast skies finally breaking today. Low of 32°.

Afternoon: Clearing skies and average temps this afternoon. High of 56°.

Tonight: Skies stay clear overnight. Low of 30°.

After two full days of rain the clouds are finally starting to break over Lubbock Texas. Conditions for this afternoon are expected to be sunny with seasonally average temperatures. The rain that has impacted the south plains since Tuesday night has moved to the east. Likely bringing rain to the Midwest and Louisiana.

The Independence bowl featuring Texas Tech and University of California is not expected to be impacted by the rain. A lovely weekend ahead for those of us staying in Lubbock. Highs this weekend in the 60s and sunny skies.