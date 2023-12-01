Morning: Chilly temperatures and high humidity. Low of 31°.

Afternoon: Sunny and breezy afternoon. High of 62°.

Tonight: Clear skies and westerly winds. Low of 35°.

A combination of the cool morning lows and 85% humidity is creating frost on many peoples windshields. Its recommended to turn on the defroster for a few minutes to clear the frost before getting on the road. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s for a warm and breezy afternoon.

Conditions are expected to be even breezier on Saturday. A west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon could create areas of Patchy blowing dust between noon and 5pm. Sunday the dust returns between noon and 3pm. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.