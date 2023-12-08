Morning: Above average morning low of 43° before sunrise.

Afternoon: Another warm and sunny day. High of 73°.

Tonight: Colder temperatures coming in overnight. Low of 32°.

One more day of above average high temperatures and sunny skies. Highs today will peak in the mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Occasional strong gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Gusty conditions will continue tomorrow as the low pressure trough brings in the colder air from the north. This strong cold front will drop High temperatures for Saturday in to the 40’s and 50s across the South Plains.

Wind chill is also a concerning factor tomorrow afternoon and evening. Those who do plan on going to the Miracles Christmas Parade are advised to bundle up properly to keep warm.