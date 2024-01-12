Morning: Below freezing temperatures this morning. Low of 23°.

Afternoon: Clear and Breezy. High of 47°.

Tonight: Chilly and Clear. Low of 28°.

Colder temperatures this morning thanks to last nights cold front. Combined with the northwest wind temperatures currently feel like single digits and 10s outside. Another cold front will move dry arctic air into the South Plains bring dangerously cold temperatures from Saturday through Tuesday.

Arctic front arrives Saturday. Lubbock is currently forecasted to remain below freezing for 87 hours straight. Morning temperatures expected to reach near record lows in the single digits. Once wind shill is factored in conditions could feel even colder. Afternoon highs likely to stay below freezing, peaking in the mid 20s Sunday and Monday.