Morning: Icy roadways this morning. Low of 30°.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy and chilly. High of 46°.

Tonight: Northwesterly wind and cloudy skies. Low of 26.

Roadways are very dangerous this morning due to black Ice. Please go slow and avoid bridges and overpasses. Avoid getting on to the roads if possible. The precipitation event from yesterday brought show to the northern parts of the region and rainfall to Lubbock. This water froze on roadways overnight and is making driving conditions today very hazardous.

Most dangerous roadways this morning are The Loop, The Marsha Sharp Freeway, and 1-27. Driving on these roadways should be avoided if possible. Several reports of icy bridges due to the moisture and chilly temperatures.

Conditions expected to improve this weekend with partly cloudy skies. The next winter weather event expected early next week. A slight chance of snow showers Monday evening with a north northwest wind 25-30 mph, possible gusts as high as 45 mph. Icy roads are likely again on Tuesday.