Morning: Cool front entered the South Plains before sunrise. Low of 49°.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy and seasonal temperatures. High of 68 °.

Overnight: Calm cloudy evening. Low of 38°.

This morning temperatures began to drop just before sunrise due to the arrival of the cold front. This front moved into the region faster than forecast models originally predicted. This will bring afternoon highs down 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected for most of the day.

Saturday will be similar to Friday for temperatures and partial cloud cover. Sunday the skies are expected to be sunny and highs expected to rise into the 70s. Next week is expected to be a cooler period due to the cold front on Monday. Morning lows are likely to start in the 50s before peaking in the mid 50s by the afternoon.