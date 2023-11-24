Morning: Seasonally cool start this morning. Low of 34°.

Afternoon: Breezy cold front significantly cools temperatures. High of 43°.

Tonight: Hard freeze overnight. Low of 28°.

The once stalled cold front is on track to move southward through the City of Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains today. High temperatures will vary across the region due to the timing of the front. Upper 30s in the far southwestern TX Panhandle to the upper 50s in the southeastern Rolling Plains. Strong wind gusts making it feel even chillier outside so make sure to bundle up before heading out for the day.

The primary concern for this weekend is the possibility of winter precipitation. 20% chance of wintery mix late Saturday night could came for some icy patches on bridges and overpasses early Sunday morning. Luckily accumulate on area roadways is expected to be light and warming temperatures in the afternoon Sunday will help melt any ice that does form.