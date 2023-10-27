Morning: Clear skies and cool temperatures. Morning low of 52°.

Afternoon: Winds shifting to the east this afternoon. High of 63°.

Overnight: Increasing clouds as cooler air moves in this weekend. Overnight low of 52°.

A shallow cold front pushing through the South Plains today will keep temperatures below seasonally average. A second deeper cold front will bring Lubbock modified arctic air which will drastically drop temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Convergence along this cold front could increase chances of precipitation in the form of light freezing rain or drizzle Sunday morning. Accumulation from this event is expected to be light. A second round of freezing drizzle could form Sunday night and last into early Monday morning. Similar to Sunday morning, accumulation expected to be light.