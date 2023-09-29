Today: One More day on hot and sunny conditions. High of 93°.

Tonight: partly cloudy skies and a fill moon. Low of 67°.

Tomorrow: Cooler afternoon than today with partly cloudy skies. High of 88°.

Sunny and clear skies across the South Plains today. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 90s. some cloud cover is expected to come through later tonight. The last supermoon of the year will be visible is evening. rising in the East around 8PM.

High of 88° and partly cloudy conditions tomorrow afternoon during the Texas Tech Football game at the Jones Stadium. Isolated sprinkles expected to come through late tomorrow night and early Sunday morning. 30% chance of thunderstorms possible late this weekend and early next week.