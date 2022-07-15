Tonight: Passing clouds will continue to push through the South Plains tonight but things will stay mostly clear overnight. The evening low will drop down to 71°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will return in the morning quickly warming us up by the afternoon. The afternoon high will max our near 101°.

Dry air is moving across West Texas today and tomorrow due to an upper-level ridge that has centered itself over the four corners. This will continue to affect our local weather pattern as we enter the weekend. Things will start to chance as we go into Sunday with a weak front bringing in a small chance for rain.

The best place to be right now is inside or at Lake Alan Henry. Its a beautiful evening but the temperatures are continuing to stay high ad we will stay in the upper 90’s and triple digits until the sun goes down. Overnight we will cool off into the lower 70’s before another hot day enters the forecast.

Another hot day is in the forecast for tomorrow as we warm back into the triple digits. A few passing clouds are possible but sunshine will be dominate which will make it feel even hotter. The UV index will be at a level 11 meaning you can burn within five to ten minutes without sun protection. Limit your time outside because heat exhaustion can happen quickly.

A few passing clouds will roll through the South Plains tonight but sunshine will still be dominate. AS the sun starts to set we will cool off into the lower 70’s by tomorrow morning. The best time to get outside all week will be in the mornings because the afternoons will be sweltering. Tomorrow the lower 100’s return and this will stay the case through the next seven days.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

