Today: Sunny skies will start off our morning before clouds and rain chances move in for our Friday afternoon. The afternoon high will max our near 101°.

Tonight: The chance for rain tries to move back in this afternoon and could last into tonight. Partly cloudy skies will affect the majority of the South Plains by tonight. The evening low will drop down to 74°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will return it the morning before clouds start to increase in the afternoon brining in more showers. The afternoon high will max our near 101°, similar to yesterday.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and ranging into the lower 80’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that moved across West Texas yesterday, but rain chances will diminish through the rest of the morning and more clouds will slide in. Splash and dash showers come back into the forecast this afternoon and evening. Highs today will make it into the triple digits by the heat of the day, even with cloudy skies.

Warm and moist air is moving into the South Plains this morning and will continue to bring warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be in the triples digits with the heat sticking around through the rest of the week. Make sure to grab your sunscreen if you head to the pool or have plans to get outside, even though clouds will continue to slide in through our morning and last through the rest of the day.

Rain chances return to the area by this afternoon with showers moving into the majority of our area through the afternoon. This is likely to be a splash and dash shower event, but there is the potential for localized heavy rainfall and some strong wind gust. The HRRR makes rain chances seem a bit more widespread with light rain lasting through the afternoon and into tonight. A weak cold front tonight will keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend and bring in a northerly breeze.

A small chance for showers comes back into the forecast this afternoon, but most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the triple digits. If you spend your day outside, make sure to lather on the sunscreen, even with the cloudy skies, because our UV index will still be at an ten. By tomorrow we will have another day with clouds passing through and the upper 90’s will return to the forecast due to a weak cold front moving through tonight. Rain chances will last through the weekend before seasonal temperatures move in by the middle of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx