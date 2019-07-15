KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast July 15th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

It is crazy to think that we are already half of the way through July! We have only had four days above 100 degrees here in Lubbock so far. We could add our fifth day later this week.

Our typical summer time patter has set up over the South Plains. Monsoonal moisture will continue to provide just enough moisture for afternoon showers and storms across portions of eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas. An upper level ridge of high pressure will provide ample warmth across the region, too.

Highs this week will warm well into the upper 90s, with a few of us making it into the triple digits by mid-week. As we head into the weekend, a weak disturbance will move through, bringing us a chance of more showers and storms.

High pressure will build across the country as we head into the last full week of July. High temperatures will continue to trend above average, with rain chances remaining well below average.

Have a great day!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx