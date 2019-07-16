KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast July 16th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

If you love summer, you’re going to love this forecast. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue this week. We could see a break from the heat this weekend from a weak cold front.

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the South Plains! High pressure is continuing to dominate across our region. The sinking air associated with this high pressure system will prevent showers or storms from developing across the South Plains. Monsoonal moisture could help fire up a few storms across eastern portions of New Mexico. Other than that, we will remain hot and dry, with winds out of the south around 10 to 15 MPH. Overnight tonight, temps will drop down into the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s will continue across the region as our upper level ridge of high pressure continues to intensify over the next several days. Winds will also increase out of the southwest. y Thursday, we will see sustained wind speeds around 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Be sure to practice heat safety, and look before you lock your vehicles. If you have any outdoor activities planned, be sure to take frequent breaks. Stay cool, and stay hydrated.

As we head into this weekend, a weak cold front will dip south into our area. This will bring back a scattered chance of a few showers and storms starting Saturday night. This front will also allow high temperatures to fall into the lower 90s across the region, with even a few upper 80s possible.

Have a great day!

-Jacob

