KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Severe storms have exited the South Plains region. In their wake, we are now having to deal with breezy conditions across the area! Winds gusts will approach 50 MPH across the region this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM until 8 PM on Thursday. Blowing dust will also be a concern, especially for areas that have not received a lot of rain over the past few days. Highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, winds will begin to subside and shift to the northeast. This will allow morning lows on Friday to start off in the middle to lower 30s.

High temperatures will be below average for both Friday and Saturday! Middle to lower 50s can be expected each day. We will have more sunshine around on Friday. Friday night will be chilly, with lows falling on either side of freezing. By Saturday, cloud coverage will begin to increase across the area. We may see a sprinkle of rain or two, especially across eastern portions of the area, during the day on Saturday. Saturday night will be more mild thanks to an increase in cloud coverage. Lows will drop off into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will be picture-perfect across much of the area! High temperatures will rebound into the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Lows will remain mild, only falling into the middle 40s.

As we kick off your work week next week, we could see a few evening showers on Monday. High temperatures will continue to warm through the week. We will start out in the middle to upper 70s on Monday. By Wednesday, some locations will be in the middle to upper 80s! Long range modeling suggest that we will see these above average temperatures stick around for at least the next two weeks.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx