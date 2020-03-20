KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Another breezy day is in store for the South Plains area. Although winds will not be as strong today, you may notice them a little more. Northerly winds will bring our feel-like temperature down into the middle to upper 40s for most of the day on Friday. Actual high temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 50s across the area. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around throughout the day. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will begin to increase as winds shift back to the southeast. This will also bring in just enough moisture for some patchy fog for early Saturday morning. Morning lows will start off right around freezing.

Saturday will feel like a nasty, wintry day across the area. High temperatures will only warm into the middle and upper 40s across the area under a mostly cloudy sky. By the evening hours, winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. This will aid in the development of a few isolated showers, especially across eastern portions of the area. Trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will hold steady, only falling into the middle and lower 40s overnight.

Conditions will improve for the second half of your weekend! High temperatures will warm nearly 30 degrees on Sunday, topping out in the middle 70s area-wide. We will keep the clouds around with winds out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Overnight lows will remain slightly above average, only dipping into the middle and upper 40s.

We will start off the work-week next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s on both Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will eventually break on Tuesday, giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the northwest on Tuesday, ranging from 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side each night, only dipping down into the middle and upper 40s.

Winds will start to increase on both Wednesday and Thursday as clouds begin to build back into western Texas. Highs will top out in the middle 80s across the South Plains. By Thursday, sustained winds will range from 30-40 MPH out of the west, so some blowing dust is not out of the question. These down-sloping winds will help keep our temperatures well-above average. Overnight lows will only lower into the upper 40s and lower 50s each night.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob

