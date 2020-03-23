KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy, High of 82°. Winds out of the southwest, 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 46°. Winds out of the west, 15-20 MPH; Gusts 30+ MPH. .

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 78°. Winds out of the west-northwest, 15-20 MPH.

As we go throughout the day on your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the South Plains. Winds will gradually increase throughout the day, ranging between 15-20 MPH out of the west-southwest. A mostly cloudy sky will give way to a partly cloudy sky by this evening. During the overnight hours, winds will shift to the west, ranging between 15-20 MPH. Some gusts could exceed 30 MPH at times. We will keep a mostly clear sky across the region. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s.

Winds will shift to the west-northwest around 15-20 MPH on Tuesday, as a weak front moves through the region. High temperatures will fall just a few degrees, into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will see more sunshine move into the region as a trough builds in from the southwest. Winds will calm overnight, remaining out of the west around 8-12 MPH. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the middle to lower 40s.

Our warming trend returns for Wednesday! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s across the South Plains. A few locations will likely see their first 90° temperature of the year! Clouds will begin to increase, giving us a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Overnight lows will remain well-above average, only falling into the middle 50s. We should be in the middle to upper 30s this time of year.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week! High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s as down-sloping winds increase to 20-30 MPH. Some gusts could approach 40 MPH at times. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the area throughout the day. Overnight lows will be on the warm side once again, bottoming out in the lower to middle 50s.

A weak storm system will pass through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles on Friday. This will bring us a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The best chance of rain, at this time, appears to remain over eastern portions of the area. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our weekend looks nice and refreshing, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will shift from the northwest on Saturday, to the southwest on Sunday. Overnight lows will be closer to average, dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s each night.

Have a safe and healthy week!

-Jacob

