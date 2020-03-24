KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny, High of 80°. Winds out of the WNW, 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 44°. Winds out of the WSW, 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 89°. Winds out of the WSW, 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday will be an absolutely gorgeous day across the South Plains. A weak cold front moved through the area early this morning, giving us some dry, cool air. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 12-18 MPH throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area. An elevated risk of fire weather will remain to the southeast of Lubbock as winds begin to increase across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s under a mostly clear sky as winds become calm.

Wednesday and Thursday could both be record breaking days in terms of high temperatures! For the city of Lubbock, the record high for Wednesday is 90° with a forecasted high of 89°. On Thursday, the record high is 88° with a forecasted high of 92°! We aren’t a stranger to highs in the 90s in March. In fact, the earliest 90° day on record for Lubbock was on February 11th, 2017 when we topped out at 91°. We will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky on both days. Overnight lows will be well above average as well, only bottoming out in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday through Friday will also post an elevated to critical fire weather threat across the South Plains. Fire conditions will become more favorable throughout the week, so any outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Breezy winds combined with low relative humidity values will support an environment that would allow for fire to spread rather quickly.

By the time Friday rolls around, highs will have fallen back into the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to a frontal passage. On Friday, wind gusts could approach 50 MPH for portions of the South Plains! This will result in some blowing dust, and could make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction. Overnight lows will fall off into the upper 30s and lower 40 with wind gusts still approaching 30 MPH.

This weekend will remain calm, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

By the time Monday rolls around, models are hinting that we could see a few more showers move back into the area. We will keep you advised.

Have a safe and healthy week!

-Jacob

