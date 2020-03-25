KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny, High of 88°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 58°. Winds out of the SW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 92°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

As we go throughout the day on Wednesday, winds will gust occasionally up to 30 MPH. Our record high temperature for this date is 90 degrees, and was set back in 1998. We will get close to that in Lubbock, with a forecasted high of 88 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. An elevated risk of fire weather has been issued for the region, including the city of Lubbock. Overnight lows will remain well above average, only falling into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest overnight.

Thursday will be another potential record-breaking day. Our record high temperature for this date is 88 degrees, and was set back in 1956. The forecasted high temperature for Lubbock will set a new record, forecasted at 92 degrees. We will see a few more clouds across the area. Winds will be quite breezy out of the southwest. Sustained speeds will be around 20-25 MPH, with gusts closer to 40 MPH. An elevated risk for fire weather will return for Thursday. Overnight, conditions will remain breezy and mild, with lows in the middle 50s.

As a low pressure system tracks through the panhandle, winds will really pick up on Friday. Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction. Gusts could approach 50 MPH at times out of the west-southwest. A mostly cloudy sky will encompass the region. An elevated to critical risk for fire weather will also encompass the region, with the greatest threat over the New Mexico-Texas state line. High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler, falling into the middle and lower 40s.

This weekend, temperatures will be closer to average! High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. We will see more sunshine across the area on Saturday, but by Sunday, clouds will return. Winds will shift from the northwest on Saturday, to the southeast on Sunday. A few showers will be possible late Sunday night. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s on Saturday night. Sunday night will be a bit warmer, with temps falling into the middle 40s.

A few showers and storms will be possible by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Right now, there isn’t a threat for severe weather with this system. Models are still in a large disagreement. One model remains dry, whereas another shows around 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall across the area. Highs also are differing a good 15-20 degrees. We will keep an eye on this system, and we will keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob

