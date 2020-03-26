KAMC HD AM Weather Webcast March 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy, high of 93°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 56°. Winds out of the SW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 80°. Winds out of the SW, 25-35 MPH.

The hottest day of the year so far will occur across the area today! Many, if not most, locations will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. I am forecasting a new record high temperature of 93 degrees in Lubbock, shattering the old record of 88 degrees. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region, with breezy winds out of the southwest, gusting to 40 MPH at times. An elevated risk for fire weather does include the city of Lubbock. Outdoor burning in not recommended. Overnight lows will remain well above average, only dropping into the middle and upper 50s.

Friday will be much cooler as a weak trough moves through the area. Highs will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain strong, gusting close to 40 MPH out of the southwest. Fire danger will continue to be a concern throughout the day on Friday. Lows will be cooler Friday night, falling into the middle 40s.

The first half of our weekend will be more seasonal across the South Plains. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 20 MPH, with gusts close to 40 MPH. Again, fire weather will continue to be a concern. Temperatures will be cooler overnight, falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The second half of the weekend will be similar to the first. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will be close to average, dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Next week, temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s. We may see a few showers or storms across eastern portions of the South Plains on Monday. Other than that, we will remain dry for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a terrific Thursday! Practice social distancing.

-Jacob

