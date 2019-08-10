KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 10th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain on the mild side, dropping down into the middle 70s. We will not have to worry about any rain overnight! Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 MPH, with a mostly clear sky.

Above average temperatures are hanging around this weekend! Sunday will be another hot day, with highs topping out near 100 degrees across the area. It will definitely be a good weekend to do some back-to-school shopping! Stay in the air conditioning as much as you can. Winds will be a bit breezy at times on Sunday, gusting from the south up to 25 MPH at times. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday, we could see a few storms develop along the Texas-New Mexico state line. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the middle 70s.

Monday appears to be the hottest day out of the next seven! Many of us will warm well into the triple digits! We will have abundant sunshine across the area, with breezy southwest winds gusting to 25 MPH at times. Rain chances will remain at 0% for Monday. As we head into the late evening and early overnight hours on Monday, a weak front will begin to push into the area. This will shift our winds from the southwest to the northeast. Rain chances will remain minimal overnight, but the shift in wind will help out overnight lows drop down into the upper 60s, which is where they should be for this time of year.

This front will help keep our highs a little cooler next week. From Tuesday until Thursday, highs “cool” into the middle 90s across the area, with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s. On Wednesday and Thursday, this boundary could allow for a few afternoon showers and storms to pop up over the area. The best chance of rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday, with western portions of the area having a better shot as seeing some heavier rain. If we’re lucky, some areas could see around 0.50″ of rain by Thursday night.

Once Friday rolls around, high pressure will begin to build back over the South Plains. This will allow for our rain chances to fade away, and our high temperatures to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s. This heat will stick around through the weekend next week, as overnight lows warm back into the middle 70s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Jacob

