KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast: August 7th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather forecast.

I can describe the next week for you in one word. It is going to be HOT! High Pressure is dominating over our region. Southwesterly winds will help keep us nice and toasty this week, as highs top out in the lower 100s multiple days. Luckily, our high pressure system is weak enough to allow a few afternoon showers and storms across our region. Our rain chances could go up this weekend, as our next disturbance approaches the South Plains.

Thursday will be another warm, and mainly sunny day. During the prime heating of the afternoon, showers and storms could once again develop across the region. The best chance of rain will remain to the north and west of Lubbock. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region, with winds out of the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH.

Above average temperatures will last through the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the area. We will continue to dry out as we head into Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions returning to west Texas. Breezy southwest winds will help pump in warmer, drier air this weekend. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you have any outdoor plans. ALWAYS check your vehicle before you lock your doors. Make sure to NEVER leave your children or pets unattended in your vehicle.

As we head into the work-week next week, models are hinting at the possibility of a disturbance moving through the South Plains. This will likely cool our temperatures off into the lower 90s, and it could even bring us a chance of more scattered showers and storms.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

