KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast: August 8th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather forecast.

School may be starting back soon, but this summertime heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s through the weekend. We may have some hope for a “cool down” by the time we head into the middle of next week.

High temperatures on Friday will soar back to near 100 degrees across the South Plains as high pressure persists over the area. Monsoonal moisture will continue to provide the chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms over northwestern portions of the area. Eastern New Mexico, and extreme western portions of Texas will have the greatest rain chance.

As these evening showers and storms continue for the next few days, that will leave us will partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. These clouds will continue to keep our overnight low temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average!

As we head into Sunday, rain chances will fade away as a sunny sky returns to the region. High temperatures will remain in the triple-digits all of the way until Tuesday of next week. The latest drought monitor continues to show drought conditions getting worse across our area. This is not good news for farmers.

Models are currently in disagreement on timing, but most are showing a weak disturbance move through our area sometime between Tuesday and Thursday of next week. This will help our temperatures get back closer to normal, and possibly even bring us a chance of rain.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

