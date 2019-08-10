KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast: August 9th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

High pressure will continue to dominate over our region throughout the weekend, keeping above average temperatures in the forecast. As we head into the middle of the week next week, a weak disturbance could move through the South Plains, bringing us a chance of rain and cooling our temperatures down just a little.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be hot. Highs will remain a good 5 to 10 degrees above average this weekend, topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Sunshine will become more abundant across the region, with rain chances becoming much more isolated to eastern portions of New Mexico. Overnight lows will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above average, too.

Monday looks to be the hottest day out of the next seven. Most areas across the South Plains and eastern New Mexico will top out in the lower 100s, with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH. These gustier winds, combined with the drier conditions around the area, will increase our fire danger for Monday. If you are able to, please postpone any outdoor burning. Overnight lows on Monday will be a bit cooler thanks to a cold front that will begin to push into the area, dropping down into the upper 60s.

A cold front will move into the region early Tuesday morning. This will cool our temperatures off by about 5 to 10 degrees. We will also see a few more scattered storms across the area for both Tuesday and Wednesdays. Highs will range in the middle 90s on both days, with winds out of the northeast around 5 to 10 MPH.

Once Thursday rolls around, high pressure will begin to build back into the South Plains. High temperatures will return to the upper 90s, as rain chances all but disappear. As we head into the weekend, high temperatures will continue to warm through the upper 90s, with lower 100s returning to the forecast by Saturday.

