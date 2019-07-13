KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast July 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

The weather that we saw on Saturday is exactly what we’re supposed to see this time of year! It was a nice day across the region, with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Thankfully, this nicer weather will stick around for the next few days.

A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible across our area for the next few days. Storms will pop up near the dry line in eastern New Mexico. Rain chances will be greatest in eastern New Mexico and western Texas. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will top out in the middle 90s.

Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday across the South Plains. Winds will shift to the southwest, helping to bring in some much warmer air. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s towards the middle of this week. Isolated rain chances will hang around through Thursday of this next week, with temperatures remaining above average.

As we head into the weekend next week, high pressure is expected to intensify across the area. This will allow for temperatures to remain above average, in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Rain chances will lave our region for the most part. Be sure to practice sun and heat safety over the next few weeks. ALWAYS look in your vehicles before you lock your doors.

