KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast July 3rd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Isolated showers ending overnight. Low of 71.

Independence Day: Isolated showers after 4 PM. High of 96.

Tomorrow Night: Showers early, partly cloudy late. Low of 71

We are returning to a more normal summer-time pattern here across the South Plains. Isolated shower and storms chances are expected to remain in the forecast over the next seven days. During this time of year, we typically see an increase in moisture due to the monsoon season. This will allow for western portions of our area, specifically along the New Mexico-Texas state line, to see afternoon showers and storms. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds or small hail, but most should remain below severe limits.

Temperatures will remain in the middle 90s for the remainder of this week on into the weekend. As we head into next week, our high temperatures will climb back into the middle and upper 90s, with a few of us climbing up into the triple digits! With that being said, be sure to practice your sun safety, and look before you lock.

Have a great evening!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx