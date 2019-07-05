KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast July 5th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Showers and storms developed over western portions of the area this afternoon. As we continue throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight hours, this activity will slowly progress towards the south and east. Areas along and to the west of I-27 will have the greatest chance of seeing rain Friday evening, into the overnight hours. These same areas could see a few strong to severe storms Friday evening.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and hail larger than 1.00 inch in diameter will be possible with some storms. A level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for areas to the west of Interstate 27. Showers and storms will begin to diminish around midnight tonight. Skies will partially clear overnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the southeast around 10 MPH.

As we head into your Saturday, we could see a few more afternoon showers and storms across western portions of the area. These will mostl likely occur after 5 PM in the evening. We will see scattered rain chances remain in the forecast on Sunday, as high temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s.

As we head into the work week next week, things will begin to dry out here across the South Plains. High pressure will build back into our area, keeping us drier and warmer. This will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Be sure to practice sun and heat safety! Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you have any outdoor activities planned. We could have a weak disturbance move through on Wednesday of next week. That could bring us a few showers or storms, but models are not in agreement on what exactly is expected. After that, things will dry out and warm back up once again.

Have a great weekend!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx