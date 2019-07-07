KAMC HD Evening Weather Webcast July 6th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continuing. Low of 68

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. High of 87.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low of 69

Scattered showers and storms kept some of us a little cooler than what was expected for Saturday! As we continue into the overnight hours tonight, showers and storms will push through the region once again. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 marginal risk of severe storms for a good portion of the area. Damaging wind gusts over 60 MPH will be the main threat. We cannot rule out the possibility of locally heavy rain, and some hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with scattered showers and storms lingering across the South Plains.

As we head into your Sunday, we are expecting more scattered showers and storms across the area. We will see a brief break during the late morning hours into the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop once again Sunday evening, and as of now, no severe weather is expected. Highs on Sunday will only top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and storms will stick around Sunday night, as lows drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will kick off the work-week mostly dry. We could have a few lingering showers or storms early Monday morning. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s on Monday, with an isolated chance of showers and storms over northwestern portions of the area during the evening.

Things will really begin to warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will begin to build back into our area, bringing us sunny skies and allowing our temperatures to soar into the triple-digits! Most of us will top out in the lower 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday. With dangerous heat expected across our area, we urge you to practice heat safety, and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

We could see a few isolated showers or storms Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will allow for temperatures to drop back down into the middle 90s, with partly cloudy skies returning to our area. This drier pattern will continue as we head into the weekend.