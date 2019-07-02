KAMC HD Evening Webcast: July 2nd, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms will come to an end around midnight, with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s.

Showers and storms have been impacting portions of the south plains throughout the day on Tuesday. Currently, they are pushing off to the south and east around 15 MPH. These storms are producing some locally heavy rainfall, in addition to some cloud to ground lightning. These storms are below severe limits, and should remain there for the remainder of the evening. Temperatures were cooler today thanks to the increased cloud cover and rain.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we will see a few showers and storms continue across the region. temperatures will fall through the 80s down into the lower 70s by Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible once again Wednesday afternoon, but the overall coverage of this activity will be less than what we saw on Tuesday.

These isolated rain chances will return once again for Thursday and Friday. Not all of us will see rain, but those of us who do could pick up some locally heavy amounts. The good news with all of this is that no severe weather is expected with these storms over the next few days. Some storms could have some gustier winds or some small hail, associated with them, but they are not expected to reach severe limits.



As of now, it appears that things will slowly begin to dry out. We will return to more of a normal summer-like pattern as we head into this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the lower and middle 90s, with an isolated chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. Skies will remain partly cloudy over the next 7 days, with gusty winds out of the south-southeast between 10 and 15 miles an hour.

Have a wonderful rest of your week!

-Jacob

