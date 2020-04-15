KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 45°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds, high of 80°. Winds out of the SW 20-30 MPH.

During the overnight hours, our sky will remain clear across the region. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting over 20 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 40s.

Throughout the day on Thursday, winds will be gusting up to 40 MPH out of the southwest. This combined with low relative humidity values will result in an elevated risk for fire weather on Thursday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will start to shift to the north overnight as a cold front moves into the region. Lows will fall back below average, dropping into the middle and lower 30s.

On Friday, a few showers will be possible thanks to the passage of a cold front. The best chance will remain over northeastern portions of the area, for places like Childress and Turkey. High temperatures drop a good 20 degrees on Friday, only topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Friday night, lows will remain chilly, falling into the middle and upper 30s.

Limited moisture could support a few isolated showers on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift back to the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will warm back into the middle 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday into Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain light, and shift back to the south by Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will warm into the middle 40s Sunday night. By Monday night, we will be back above average with lows in the middle 50s.

By the time Tuesday rolls around, our next cold front will begin to work it’s way into the area. It appears a bit more moisture could be present with this system. Models are hinting at the possibility of a few strong to severe storms Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We will be able to fine tune the details better as we head into the weekend. We will keep you advised on this event. Highs will fall from the middle and lower 80s on Tuesday, back into the middle and lower 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to lower 50s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron.

