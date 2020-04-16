KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low of 38°. Winds shifting from S to N, 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, high of 59°. Winds out of the NE 10-20 MPH.

A cold front is heading to the South Plains. Overnight tonight, winds will shift from the south to the north. Gusts could exceed 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s for the Lubbock metro. Areas to the north will fall into the upper 20s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the middle 10s for some of us on Friday morning.

Friday will be much colder across the region. Highs will fall by 20-30 degrees, keeping us well below average. Highs will only top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers will be possible. Winds will begin to subside throughout the day.By the overnight hours, lows will dip down into the middle and upper 30s.

Temperatures will rebound quite nicely by Saturday! Highs will warm back into the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible, especially across eastern portions of the area. Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.10″ for most of us. Most locations will remain dry. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 35. We will begin to dry up and clear out overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be picture perfect across the region. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will be calm out of the northwest. It will be a great day to get out for a walk and practice social distancing! Lows will remain on the mild side Sunday night, only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

As we kick off the work-week next week, highs will warm into the lower and middle 80s across the area. Clouds will return to the region, giving us a partly to mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will be well above average, only falling into the middle and upper 50s. By the time Tuesday rolls around, a few storms will be possible. Some could be on the strong side. Winds will be breezy outside of any storms that do develop, gusting over 30 MPH at times.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a few stronger storms will be possible across the South and Rolling Plains. These storms could approach severe limits. This event is still a decent way out, so we will keep you advised. We will be just a smidge cooler on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. By the time Thursday rolls around, we will clear out and warm up. Westerly winds will warm us into the middle and upper 80s. A few lower 90s could be possible.

Have a fantastic Friday! Don’t forget to wear your facemask!

-Ron.

