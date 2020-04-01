KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 53°. Winds out of the SW, 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 85°.Winds out of the WSW 20-30 MPH.

Fire weather conditions will remain across portions of the South Plains on Thursday. Winds will gust up to 35 MPH out of the west-southwest under a mostly sunny sky. A few areas of blowing dust will be possible across the region. Highs will warm into the middle 80s across the area. Overnight, a few clouds will be possible. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible as a cold front approaches the region.

Friday will be much cooler across the region thanks to the passage of a cold front. Highs will top out in the middle to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A few upper 50s are expected. Winds will be breezy again, gusting over 30 MPH at times out of the northeast. This will result in an elevated risk for fire weather once again. Clouds will hang out overnight as lows fall into the middle 30s. A few locations will fall below freezing.

Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. It looks like this will be the lat day with below average temperatures. Winds will shift to the east-southeast around 10-20 MPH. By Saturday evening, isolated showers will be possible across eastern portions of the viewing area. No significant rainfall accumulations are expected. Overnight lows will remain mild thanks to the increased moisture, only dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Showers will hang around Sunday into Monday morning. Highs will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky on both days. Lows will remain in the middle 50s. Winds will shift back to the southwest around 20-30 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the middle 80s. By Wednesday night, a few more showers will begin to move into the region. As of now, it appears this system could be a bit more significant. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a teriffic Thursday!

-Ron

