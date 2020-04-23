KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low of 49°. Winds shifting from NW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 87°. Winds out of the WSW, 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, winds will begin to subside as a low pressure system moves further away from western Texas. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region under a mostly clear sky.

On Thursday, high temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 20-25 MPH. These downsloping winds will result in a few lower 90s across the Permian Basin. Thursday night into Friday morning, lows will fall into the upper 40s to middle 50s.

A weak cold front will move through the region on Friday. This will lower our high temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is considered average for this time of year. We will see a few more clouds, but most of us will remain under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will be a few degrees cooler. We will bottom out in the middle to lower 40s.

Saturday will be the “coolest” day put of the next seven. Highs will top out in the middle to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Some locations will be a few degrees below average. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

On Sunday, highs will rebound into the middle 80s! A few more clouds will move into the area ahead of a weak storm system. No rainfall is expected on Sunday. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Lows will remain above average Sunday night into Monday morning, only lowering into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

As we head into your work-week next week, a strong ridge of high pressure will move into western Texas. This will result in high temperatures climbing into the 90s for several days. This heating could result in a few dry-line storms on Monday and Wednesday. Above average temperatures are expected to remain across the region all of next week, with no substantial rain chances in sight.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Ron.

