KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 51°. Winds from the W, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny, high of 80°. Winds out of the NW, 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be breezy out of the west at times, gusting over 20 MPH.

Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees colder thanks to a cold front that is forecasted to move through the region. Highs will top out in the middle 70s to lower 80s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds shifting to the northwest around 20-25 MPH. This cold front will also bring some drier conditions to the South Plains. A critical risk for fire weather exists for Friday. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower to upper 40s.

High temperatures will be even cooler on Saturday. Saturday appears to be our coldest day out of the next seven. Highs will warm into the middle and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will calm down quite significantly, with sustained speeds around 5-10 MPH out of the east. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will begin to warm back up by Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will increase out of the south, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. Lows will fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s by Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will both be above average days in terms of high temperatures. Some locations could very well see their first triple-digit temperatures of the season! Forecasted highs are in the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon showers or storms may develop along the dryline on Monday. These will remain isolated in nature, and most of us will remain dry. All shower activity will come to an end after sunset. Winds will gust close to 30 MPH both days.

Highs will fall back into the middle and lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated showers and storms returning to the forecast. Unfortunately, no substantial chances of rain are in our forecast. Long range data suggests there could be hope as we head into the first full week of May.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron.

