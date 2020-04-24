KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 46°. Winds from the NE, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 75°. Winds out of the E, 5-15 MPH.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight, winds will slowly begin drop into the 10-15 MPH range, coming from the northeast. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 40s under a mostly clear sky. We will see a few more clouds as we head into Saturday morning.

High temperatures will be a little cooler on Saturday, topping out in the middle 70s across the region. We will see a few more clouds across the area later in the day, with a calm easterly wind. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with winds shifting to the southeast around 10-15 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the region.

Southerly winds will warm temperatures a good 8-12 degrees on Sunday. High temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will gust close to 35 MPH at times. Overnight lows will remain above average, only lowering into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the year thus far. Early Monday morning, wind gusts could approach 40 MPH at times. High temperatures are forecasted to warm into the lower and middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky! Due to the intense heating, a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. All activity should come to an end after sunset. Winds will be calmer during the afternoon and evening, sustained out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will remain warm, only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A “cold” front will move through on Tuesday, dropping our highs back into the middle 80s fro Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-20 MPH both days under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will return to the middle 50s, with drier conditions remaining across the region.

A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the region Thursday. This will warm out temperatures into the upper 80s on Thursday. By Friday, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. Several models do show us warming into the lower 100s by Friday! This will be the hottest air of the year!

Have a wonderful weekend. Stay safe.

-Ron.

