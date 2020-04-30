KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Clear, low of 52°. Winds from the SE, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, high of 75°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

Overnight tonight, conditions will remain calm and mild across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. By Thursday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We will keep a clear sky across the area.

Thursday will begin our warming trend across the region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. It will be dry, hot, and windy! Winds will give close to 40 MPH at times out of the southwest. With all of these conditions, we will see an elevated risk for fire weather on Thursday. Outdoor burning is not advised. We will remain mild as we head into the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning, with lows only falling into the middle and lower 60s.

A few more clouds will be possible across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Friday, but that will not keep our high temperatures from warming into the upper 90s and lower 100s! Friday will without a doubt be the warmest day of the year thus far. We will likely set a new record high temperature! The old record is 96 and it was set back in 2012. We are forecasting a high of 99 in Lubbock. Winds will be quite breezy out of the west-southwest, gusting over 30 MPH at times. It’s hard to believe that only two weeks ago, we saw snow across the area! Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

Saturday will be exactly like Friday, with the exception of fewer clouds across the South Plains. We will likely set or tie our record high temperature of 97 degrees, which was also set back in 2012. Highs will warm back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday and Monday will remain hot across the region. Highs will be in the middle to lower 90s on Sunday. By Monday, we’re back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. A weak front will move through on Sunday, giving us a cooler northerly wind. Winds shift back to the southwest by Monday, bringing back the heat.Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler across the entire South Plains area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to lower 80s. On Wednesday, they will drop into the middle and upper 70s. Long range forecast models are even hinting at the possibility of a few showers by the end of next week. We will keep you advised.

Have a great Thursday!

-Ron.

