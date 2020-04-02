KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 39°. Winds shifting from SW/NE, 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 60°.Winds out of the NE 20-30 MPH.

A cold front will move through the South Plains from north to south overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s across northern portions of the region. Across the Permian Basin, lows will fall into the middle and lower 40s. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast overnight, gusting close to 35 MPH. A few isolated showers will be possible across eastern portions of the area.

More showers will be possible across eastern portions of the area on Friday. Highs will be a good 20 degrees cooler thanks to the passage of a cold front, only topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky across the region. Winds will be out of the northeast around 20-30 MPH. Overnight lows will dip down close to freezing, falling into the middle 30s to upper 20s.

Saturday will be below-average day across the area. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide. A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially to the south and east of Lubbock. No severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals should remain on the light side for most locations. The exception will be with areas that see thunderstorms. They could pick up a quick 0.25″ from the heavier downpours. Thanks to the increased moisture, lows will only fall into the middle 40s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be on the upward trend on Sunday! Highs will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will keep the mostly cloudy conditions around the region, with winds out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, well-above average temperatures will hang around. We will only fall into the middle and lower 50s.

Isolated rain chances should come to an end by Monday evening. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to middle 80s Monday through Thursday, with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy. Winds will generally be out of the southwest between 15-25 MPH. By the time Thursday rolls around, our next storm system will begin to move in from the Texas Panhandle. This could bring us more showers and storms as we head into the weekend next week.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Ron

