KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 63°. Winds from the SW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 100°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight. Lows will only dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will remain on the strong side, gusting over 30 MPH at times out of the southwest.

Friday will most likely be the hottest day of the year for most locations. Forecasted high temperatures are in the upper 90s and lower 100s across all of the South Plains. Our record high temperature in Lubbock for Friday is 96°, and it was set back in 2012. I am forecasting a high of 100° under a partly cloudy sky. At the surface, relative humidity values will be around 10-25%. Just above the surface, there will be just enough moisture for a few showers and storms to develop. The best chance for a shower or two will remain over the eastern half of the region. However, since dry air will be present at the surface, most of the precipitation will not reach the ground. This could actually create a few virga-bombs. A virga-bomb is an area a really strong winds under a shower or storm, similar to a dry microburst. Outside of any showers and storms, winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. This drier air and southwesterly wind will give us an elevated risk of fire weather over the western half of the South Plains. Overnight, winds will remain breezy out of the southwest as lows fall into the middle 60s, a good 10-15 degrees above average.

As we head into the weekend, highs will remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Our record high temperature in Lubbock for Saturday is 97°, and it was set back in 2012. I am forecasting a high of 100° for Saturday. A sunny sky will return to the area on Saturday, so be sure to wear that sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors! Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Dry conditions will persist across the region, so outdoor burning is not advised. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak “cold” front dips down into the area.

Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday, but still about 10 degrees above average. We will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light out of the north, gusting close to 15 MPH at times. Overnight, lows are expected to remain well above average, only falling into the middle 60s by Monday morning.

We will be warm again on Monday, but I do not expect us to break our record high of 104°. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures begin to cool down across the region. Highs will be closer to normal, lowering into the middle and lower 80s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds shifting to the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will be cooler thanks to northerly winds. We will bottom out in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday into Thursday, our next storm system moves in from the northwest. Models are still in disagreement on just exactly how much rain we could see, but both the GFS and EURO are showing some much needed rainfall moving into the South Plains. High temperatures are expected to fall into the upper and middle 70s on both Wednesday and Thursday, under an increasingly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will remain a little warmer, only dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a fantastic T.G.I. Friday!

-Ron.

