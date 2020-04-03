KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 32°. Winds shifting from ENE, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, high of 55°.Winds out of the E 10-20 MPH.

Overnight tonight, clouds will begin to increase from southwest to northeast across the area. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 30s, with a few upper 20s possible for areas to the north of the Lubbock-metro. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH.

WE will start your Saturday off with the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms across the South Plains. The best chance for a few rumbles of thunder will exist over the southeastern half of the area behind the passage of a warm front. This will result in easterly winds around 10-15 MPH. Any storms that do develop should remain below severe limits. High temperatures will remain rather chilly, only topping out in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight lows will remain mild thanks to the clouds and increased moisture. Lows will be in the middle 40s to upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Highs will be a good 15-20 degrees warmer on Sunday! We will keep a mostly cloudy sky across the area, with highs topping out in the middle 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. A few isolated showers will be possible across the region. No significant showers or storms are expected, thus rainfall totals will be light. Overnight lows will remain well above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Temperatures will continue to climb across the region on Monday. With the return of southwesterly winds, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We could have to deal with some patchy morning fog on Monday, in addition to a few scattered showers throughout the A.M. hours. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Lows will fall off into the upper 40s to middle 50s once again.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and cloudy. Highs will warm into the middle 80s with breezy westerly winds gusting up to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to middle 50s each night.

By the time Thursday rolls around, a storm system could start to move into the KAMC viewing area. As of right now, models are in a complete disagreement on the exact track of the system. One model shows the possibility of a few severe storms across the area, whereas another shows us remaining sunny and dry. As for right now, just know that there is a chance for us to see a few strong to severe storms towards the middle and end of next week.

Behind the storm system, temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay at home!

-Ron

