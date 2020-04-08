KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: April 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 48°. Winds out of the ENE, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, high of 72°.Winds out of the E 10-20 MPH.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds will slowly increase across the area. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 8-12 MPH. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

On Thursday, high temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east for the most part, gusting up to 20 MPH at times. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, especially to the south of Lubbock. Rainfall amounts will remain light. During the overnight hours, lows will drop off into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

A marginal risk for severe storms is in effect for most of the area on Friday. As of right now, timing appears to be from the later afternoon hours into the overnight hours on Friday. A lot still remains uncertain with this system. If models continue to come into better agreement, a level 2 slight risk may be issued. Right now, large hail and damaging winds appear to be the main threats with any storm that develops along the dryline. We will keep you advised. High temperatures on Friday will be slightly below average, only topping out in the middle 60s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will remain mild thanks to the increased moisture, only dropping into the middle and lower 50s.

On Saturday, more showers and storms will be possible. As of now, it appears the strongest storms will remain just off the caprock. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Rainfall amounts should remain light for most of the region. Heaviest totals will be found where the stronger storms track. High temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s. We should see improving conditions as we head into the overnight hours, with lows dipping down into the lower and middle 50s.

Sunday will be a fairly seasonal day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see more sunshine across the area, with northwesterly winds around 15-20 MPH. More sunshine will be present thanks to a cold front that moved through Saturday night. Overnight Sunday, lows will cool off significantly as another surge of colder air moves into the South Plains. Lows will bottom out in the middle to lower 30s.

We are keeping our eye on a potential storm system that is expected to move into western Texas and eastern New Mexico Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a mostly cloudy sky back to the region. It will also bring the chance of precipitation. High temperatures are only expected to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As the precip begins to move into the area, temperatures could fall below freezing. This could result in a brief window for some wintry precipitation. As of now, no accumulation of any kind is anticipated. A few slick spots could be possible on elevated surfaces. This system is still 5+ days out, so this forecast will change. We will keep you advised.

By the time Tuesday and Wednesday roll around, high temperatures will rebound quite nicely. We will top out in the upper 60s to middle 70s each day, with more sunshine across the area.

Have a terrific Thursday, and STAY HOME.

-Ron

