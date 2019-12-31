KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: December 30th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Temperatures will be bitter cold once again tonight. Winds will be light, with just a few clouds around overnight. Lows will fall into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning!

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Tuesday, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region. The further southeast you go, the warmer it will be. We will fall back down below freezing as we ring in the new year. We will kick off the new decade on the warm side, with highs on Wednesday warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will be quite breezy too, with gusts over 30 MPH out of the southwest at times.

A weak upper level disturbance will move through the area on Thursday. This could result in a wintry mix over northwestern portions of the area. This system will be very similar to what we saw across eastern New Mexico Saturday night into Sunday morning. A light dusting could be possible in some locations to the south and west of Highway 84. The northeastern half of the area could see a few rain showers. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday will be similar, but with a mostly sunny sky.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s! Get out and enjoy the first weekend of the new decade. It’ll be perfect if you plan on taking down any decorations.

Have a wonderful week and a Happy New Year!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx