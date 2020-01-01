KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: December 31st, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Happy New Year’s Eve! As we close out 2019 tonight, temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side. Temperatures will mainly be in the middle to lower 30s across the region around midnight tonight. If you plan on going out, you’ll want to grab a coat! Be safe out there on the roadways. We will see a mostly clear sky overnight. By sunrise on Wednesday, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The first day of the new decade will be a warm one! Highs will top out 8-12 degrees above average across the region. We will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will gust close to 40 MPH out of the southwest at times at the surface. Clouds will increase later in the day as our next disturbance draws closer to the region. Winds will continue overnight as lows fall into the middle 30s.

Winds will shift to the northwest on Thursday, helping to user in some colder air. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with increasing clouds throughout the day. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, showers will begin to develop across western portions of the South Plains. Portions of our eastern New Mexico counties will be close to freezing, and could see a wintry mix. No accumulation is expected due to warmer temperatures. Areas along the state line have the greatest chance to see a few flakes fly.

Friday will be a blustery day across the region. Winds will gust out of the northwest over 25 MPH at times, keeping our wind chill values in the middle to lower 30s all day long. Friday night will be colder with lows in the middle 20s.

Temperatures will warm as we head into the weekend! We will keep a mostly sunny sky around with highs about 5-10 degrees above average. We will also remain dry across the entire area.

